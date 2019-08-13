RSVP for Little Sprouts Gardening
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Mouse, Bear, Strawberry
Little Sprouts Gardening are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes take place outdoors in the Children’s Kitchen Garden where participants listen to a story, water plants, dig in the soil, and engage in hands-on learning activities. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
Time: 10-11am, Aug. 20 or 22
Registration Deadline: one week prior
Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)