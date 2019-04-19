RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: A Good Day by Kevin Henkes

It started out as a bad day for little yellow bird, little white dog, little orange fox, and little brown squirrel. Until . . .A discovery, and love, and luck and persistence, and a different point of view changed all that. What can turn a bad day into a good day? You decide. Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am

Date: Friday, April 26

Registration Deadline: Friday, April 19

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)