RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll

press release: Over in the Arctic by Marianne Berkes

Animals that live in the Arctic have learned to live where it is very cold and the nights are very long. Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 10-11am

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 19

Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)