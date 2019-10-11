RSVP for Little Sprouts Story & Stroll
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Verdi the Snake
Little Sprouts Story & Strolls are nature and literature-based early childhood classes designed to meet the multidimensional learning and developmental needs of children ages 2-5 years. Classes include a story, theme-related learning activities, and a stroll through the outdoor gardens or conservatory. Sign up for one class or an entire series. Ages 2-5 years with an adult. Adults attend free. Instructor: Kim North (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
Time: 10-11am, Friday, Oct. 18
Registration Deadline: Friday, Oct. 11
Price: $9/$7 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)