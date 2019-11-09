press release: Communication is pleased to announce a solo exhibition from Liubóv Szwako "Triangulador," whose work has been especially visible on the curbs of Madison this past summer.

Exhibition reception will be Saturday, November 9 from 5-8pm.

Cocktails and meet and greet to follow at Bar Corallini from 9-11pm. Bar Corallini is located at 2004 Atwood Avenue.

Exhibition will be on view through January 5, 2020.

A bit more about Liubóv Szwako:

Szwako is a self-taught artist. A Spring 2019 interview by Tone Madison contributor Jess Haven holds these quotes by Szwako that describe his priorities well:

"I like being able to have people see the work and just go out of their routine of seeing something that's trash on the street, like making it pretty and having someone appreciate something that they would not even look at if it was the other way. That's what it is."

To read the Tone interview in full, click the following link:

https://www.tonemadison.com/articles/what-you-curb-is-trianguladors-canvas

To see more of Szwako's work, visit his website or instagram:

https://www.triangulador.com/

https://www.instagram.com/triangulador

For more information about the exhibition, please visit our website or email us at info@communicationmadison.com.

Accessibility notes: Communication has 3 small steps to get into the front shop door. There is one step to enter through our loading door. There area 3 steps to access the house portion of our building, where the bathrooms are located. If we can be of assistance, please let us know.