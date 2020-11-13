ONLINE: Live from Reykjavík

media release: Iceland’s foremost musicians band together for Live From Reykjavík, a new, streaming festival on Friday, November 13, and Saturday November 14, brought to you by the team behind Iceland Airwaves. Today, the festival announces a slew of performers, including Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Daði Freyr, Júníus Meyvant and more.

An incredible assembly of local talent comes together for this ambitious online event, making it one of the biggest ever celebrations of Icelandic talent for the world to see, and the first major livestream event from the world’s most Northerly capital. The lineup reflects the creativity, dynamism and diversity in Iceland’s music scene. “We wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the vast talent of the music scene here in Iceland,” says festival director Ísleifur Þórhallsson, “as well as support the larger industry and show some innovation. To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment, and we wanted to seize it with both hands.”

The festival features both internationally established acts and some artists on the rise. Riding high on another success with their new single “Visitor,” Of Monsters and Men will perform a dazzling set in one of the most intimate venues they’ve played for many years. Ólafur Arnalds will play a special show in support of his forthcoming album some kind of piece. Ásgeir, one Iceland’s best loved singer songwriters, will visit music from his latest long player Bury the Moon right back to his debut In The Silence.

Daði Freyr will present a new live show including this year’s global viral smash “Think About Things” (over 50,000,000 streams and counting), alongside BDSM techno provocateurs Hatari, who caught the world’s imagination at Eurovision 2018, and are the subject of a new feature film A Song Called Hate. Emilíana Torrini makes a welcome return to play her favorite songs, joined by friends Tina Dickow, Markéta Irglová, Pétur Ben and Helgi Jonsson. Legendary Icelandic troubadours Júníus Meyvant and Mugison will take the moment to perform some of their most loved tracks alongside premiering new material.

Other acts set to appear include the sax and synth heavy tracks of dream-pop trio Vök, chamber pop group Hjaltalín, the brightest new faces of the Icelandic pop scene Bríet, Auður and GDRN, darkwave breakthrough band Kælan Mikla, longstanding Iceland Airwaves Alumni MAMMÚT, and uprising rap artist Cell7.

Performances will be captured across iconic Airwaves venues such as Iðnó, Gamla Bío, Art Museum Reykjavík, and more. To celebrate this unique moment around the world, the performances will stream from 19:30 GMT, and then across optimised time zones on Nov 13/14* at:

● East Coast America (EST) 19:30 start

● West Coast America (PST) 19:30 start

● UK / Europe (GMT) 19:30 start

● Australasia* (AEDT Australia) 19:30 start (*Nov 14/15 due to international date line)

Ticket options include:

● 2-day pass for both days (GBP £40 / USD $50 / AUD $70)

● 1-day pass for Friday or Saturday (GBP £30 / USD $40 / AUD $55)

● Standalone shows: Ásgeir, Ólafur Arnalds, Daði Freyr (GBP £15 - viewable worldwide)