press release: LIVE from Tandem Press: The Making of Derrick Adams' Self Portrait on Float

Thursday, July 9, 5pm EST

Join two of our master printers, Jason Ruhl and Joe Freye online this Thursday evening! They will be chatting live on Instagram with Olivia Cipriano from the Hudson River Museum to discuss and demonstrate the process of how Derrick Adams' Self Portrait on Float was made - from the breakdown of the image, to the creation of the puzzle-cut blocks, to the inking and printing of a run. This event is hosted by the Hudson River Museum in conjunction with their two concurrent exhibitions of Derrick Adams' work, Buoyant and We Came to Party and Plan.