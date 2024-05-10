Live, Laugh and Love

Madison Youth Arts 1055 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

BJ Social Events showcase, with Andrea Parker, Alwyn Foster, host Shante, music by DJ Manic. $60 (ages 18 & up).

media release: Welcome to the Live Laugh And Love Comedy Show! Get ready for a night full of laughter and fun at Madison Youth Arts. Join us for a hilarious evening featuring talented comedians who will have you rolling in your seats. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some top-notch comedy in person. Grab your friends and come on down for a night you won't forget!

Comedy
