BJ Social Events showcase, with Andrea Parker, Alwyn Foster, host Shante, music by DJ Manic. $60 (ages 18 & up).

media release: Welcome to the Live Laugh And Love Comedy Show! Get ready for a night full of laughter and fun at Madison Youth Arts. Join us for a hilarious evening featuring talented comedians who will have you rolling in your seats. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some top-notch comedy in person. Grab your friends and come on down for a night you won't forget!