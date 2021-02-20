ONLINE: Live Look at a Bald Eagle Nest

press release: Bald eagles are beginning their nesting season during the chilly winter weather of February, and we want to share some of their amazing nesting stories with you. Join Drew Cashman, volunteer who co-organizes Madison Audubon’s Bald Eagle Nest Watch for a live look at an active bald eagle nest, as well as an update on the program and breeding eagles. The location of the nest and other nests will not be disclosed.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on Feb. 20, 1:00 pm CST and wait for the live stream to begin. If you want to watch the recording, you’ll be able to find links here afterwards or on our Facebook page.