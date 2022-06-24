Live on Queen Street

× Expand ArrowStar Photography Bianca Lynn Breeze

press release: All Ages. Gates at 6pm.

After a two-year hiatus, Madison’s free outdoor concert series, Live on King Street, is back and bigger than ever moving a few blocks away to Martin Luther King Blvd. LOKS features local and national touring artists over the course of five Friday nights in the summer. Can’t wait to see you downtown again for some cold beer, great views and incredible live music.

Live on Queen St – Drag & Dance Block Party will be hosted by Bianca Lynn Breeze ft. Joey Jay (Joey Jay (of RuPaul’s Drag Race), Karma Zavich, Lola Lue, Victoria Lynn, Kayos Mirage, Mercedes Benzova, Loretta Love Lee, Kimberly Michaels, Mimi Sanchez, Eliel, Setareh Ouellet, Marbella Sodi, Malaiya Marvel, Pony Boy, Montell Infiniti-Ross, Kendra Banx$

Music by Kat and The Hurricane & Falling Flat with DJ FEmme Noir, DJ Sarah Akawa, and DJ Cover Gurrrl.