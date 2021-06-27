press release: Madison Public Library, Be Well Madison and Wisconsin Mujer , are hosting a series of events centered on health and wellness titled Live Well @ Your Library. Events will take place the 4th Sunday of each month in different Madison Public Library Neighborhoods from June-August, and will focus on themes of Reflection, Renewal, Restoration and Celebration. In September, a full-day culminating event will take place at Central Library to go along with the Celebration theme and end the series.

Live Well @ Your Library: Reflection

Sunday, June 27, 1-3 p.m. | Pinney Library Patio

The first event will be a multicultural, multigenerational and multisensory experience outdoors on the outdoor patio at Pinney Library. There will be a mixture of passive and experiential events offered throughout the event, including:

Welcome table with giveaways from Be Well Madison and Madison Public Library’s We Read Program

A self-guided station from new Pinney Artist-in-Residence Maria Amalia Wood with writing prompts in Spanish and English. The paper will then be torn apart and collected to be part of future paper pulping and transformation workshops at Pinney later in the summer.

Warped Walk activity, created by Bubbler Artist-in-Residence Hellen Ascoli, which includes a zine with prompts for mindful movement activities and connection to Mayan weaving culture. Available in Spanish and English, and the artist will be in attendance.

A self guided station with a writing activity to add to a collective Wish and Reflection Board

A self-guided station for kids featuring the Bubbler’s Mini Maker kits.

Experiential Events Schedule:

1:15-1:30: Chair yoga by Iris Mickey

1:40-2:00: Community Conversations about wellness led by Araceli Esparza & Jamie Pekarek Krohn

2:15-2:30: Community dance led by Anne Asher

2:40-3:00: Community Conversations about wellness led by Araceli Esparza & Jamie Pekarek Krohn

Participants can drop in between 1-3 p.m. or stay for the duration of the event.

Future events:

Live Well @ Your Library: Renewal | Sunday, July 25, 1-3 p.m. | Location TBD

Live Well @ Your Library: Restoration | Sunday, August 29, 1-3 p.m. | Location TBD

Live Well @ Your Library: Celebration | September. Time TBD | Central Library

"Live Well @ Your Library" is inspired by the work of Venus Washington, Jasmine Timmons, Araceli Esparza and Nikki Cook and their "Nourish You" Library Takeover Project, and seeks to empower those who have not always felt included in traditional wellness spaces, particularly BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities.

Register and learn more at madpl.org/livewell .