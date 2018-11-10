Living Well with Dementia

to Google Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00

St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton 7337 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 55362

press release: November 10, Noon to 5 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 7337 Hubbard Ave, Middleton

2nd Annual Community Resource Fair and Informational conference about topics related to living with dementia. Free and open to the public. This program is presented by Dementia Friendly Middleton. 

Info
St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Middleton 7337 Hubbard Ave. , Middleton, Wisconsin 55362 View Map
Health & Fitness, Seniors
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00 iCalendar - Living Well with Dementia - 2018-11-10 12:00:00