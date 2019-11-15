LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance

Google Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00

RSVP

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Tar Sands: Let’s honor the past, not destroy the future.

Seven teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance

Join us for the opportunity to:

-View the Tar Sands Art Display

-Madison Premiere of the film “Ln3” by Honor the Earth

-Learn about Bad River’s campaign to shut down Line 5.

-Make a viral video to tell Chase Bank to divest from Enbridge

Join us for a special screening of "LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance" on November 15. The 38 minute frontline doc is about the effort to stop fossil fuel expansion in Minnesota and the fight against the Line 3 oil pipeline.

There will be a panel of speakers and Q&A after the film.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Environment
Movies
608-256-0565
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00 iCalendar - LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance - 2019-11-15 17:00:00