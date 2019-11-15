press release: Tar Sands: Let’s honor the past, not destroy the future.

Seven teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance

Join us for the opportunity to:

-View the Tar Sands Art Display

-Madison Premiere of the film “Ln3” by Honor the Earth

-Learn about Bad River’s campaign to shut down Line 5.

-Make a viral video to tell Chase Bank to divest from Enbridge

Join us for a special screening of "LN3: Seven Teachings of the Anishinaabe in Resistance" on November 15. The 38 minute frontline doc is about the effort to stop fossil fuel expansion in Minnesota and the fight against the Line 3 oil pipeline.

There will be a panel of speakers and Q&A after the film.