media release: LNU QTKrip* Showcase + Mini Artists Market is brought to you by Beyond the Page(link is external) and Loud 'N Unchained Theater Co., music brought to you by Femme Noir.

Artists include Basal Jones, Rain Cooper, Sirena Flores, SunShine Raynebow, Lexy Ware, Charles Payne, Alikz, Ti S Banks and Sarah B.

*QT stands for queer and trans. Krip is a reclaimed word from disabled Black artists. Featured artists identify with all or one of the terms that make up QTKrip.