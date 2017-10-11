Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World

press release: UW-Madison Dept. of Communication Arts Associate Professor Jeremy Morris will introduce the film. Seating is first come, first served with room for 20 guests. Doors open 1/2 hour before start time. Filmmaker Werner Herzog examines the past, present and future of the Internet and how it affects human interaction and modern society. This film is rated PG-13 by the MPAA. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. This event is funded through a grant from Beyond the Page, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Madison Community Foundation.