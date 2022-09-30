× Expand Lo Marie

press release: The Madison Music Collective, Arts + Literature Laboratory, and The Wisconsin Union Theater present Lo Marie on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Wisconsin Union Theater Play Circle.

Lo Marie, Madison's homegrown vocalist and songwriter, returns to DIG JAZZ to showcase her new album "The Bar." With the backing of a stellar band, she stretches her jazz sensibilities to accommodate forays into funk, bluesy-pop, and rock.

Lo Marie, vocals and guitar

Dave Adler, keys

Jay Moran, guitar

Alex Bauer, trombone

Nick Moran, bass

Jeno Somlai, drums

This event is free but donations are encouraged to support future DIG JAZZ performances.