Lo Marie
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
The Madison Music Collective and The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium present
InDIGenous Jazz Concert Series
Presenting new, original music by local jazz artists
Spring 2019
- 3/15 Chris Rottmayer Quartet - Playing original songs inspired by a trip to France, the Chris Rottmayer quartet uses modern jazz sounds to tell a beautiful melodic story
- 3/22 Michael Brenneis and The Plutonium Players - Madison’s non-conformist jazz octet
- 4/5 Lovely Socialite - a six-piece ensemble that combines the aesthetics of modern jazz with contemporary, classical, rock, and hip-hop
- 4/26 Lo Marie – a neo-soul/jazz artist that encompasses jazz harmonic constructs, urban grooves, soulful guitar passages, and expressive vocals
Madison Central Library, 3rd Floor, 201 W Mifflin Street
All concerts start at 7:30pm
Free Admission
Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music