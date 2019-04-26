press release:

The Madison Music Collective and The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium present

InDIGenous Jazz Concert Series

Presenting new, original music by local jazz artists

Spring 2019

3/15 Chris Rottmayer Quartet - Playing original songs inspired by a trip to France, the Chris Rottmayer quartet uses modern jazz sounds to tell a beautiful melodic story

3/22 Michael Brenneis and The Plutonium Players - Madison's non-conformist jazz octet

- Madison’s non-conformist jazz octet 4/5 Lovely Socialite - a six-piece ensemble that combines the aesthetics of modern jazz with contemporary, classical, rock, and hip-hop

- a six-piece ensemble that combines the aesthetics of modern jazz with contemporary, classical, rock, and hip-hop 4/26 Lo Marie – a neo-soul/jazz artist that encompasses jazz harmonic constructs, urban grooves, soulful guitar passages, and expressive vocals

Madison Central Library, 3rd Floor, 201 W Mifflin Street

All concerts start at 7:30pm

Free Admission