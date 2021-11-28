media release: Leopold's Local Author Holiday Market will feature four all-star Wisconsin writers (Christina Clancy, Nickolas Butler, Quan Barry, and Ann Garvin) who will introduce their latest books, all available for purchase. Get them signed as a personalized holiday gift, and enjoy special cocktail pairings for each book.

Doors open at 10 AM, authors will be available for signing books and mingling from 4-6PM with a short program at 4:30 hosted by Laura Bird (@laura_at_the_library). Bring yourself, a friend, or your entire book group!

Admission is FREE.

--------------------------

Nickolas Butler will be signing Godspeed, his suspenseful new novel about three troubled construction workers who get caught up in in a dangerous plan to meet an impossible deadline.

Christina Clancy will be signing Shoulder Season, her coming-of-age smash hit set in the early 1980s at Lake Geneva's Playboy Resort—known today as the Grand Geneva.

Quan Barry will be signing We Ride Upon Sticks, a comic tour de female force about a 1980s field hockey team in Danvers, MA that (maybe) resorts to witchcraft in order to go undefeated.

Ann Garvin will be signing I Thought You Said This Would Work, a funny and poignant road trip novel about broken bonds, messy histories, and the power of forgiveness.