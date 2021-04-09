ONLINE: How Local Government is Changing the Face of America

press release: Local municipalities are facing unique challenges and are charting new courses in policy that used to be dominated by state and national government. From health mandates to broadband initiatives to policing reforms – the significance of local government has grown. This raises the question: How is “Mayberry” meeting the “Beltway”?

Watch “Two Bald Guys” this Friday at noon to hear the answer to that question and more. We will be joined by Jerry Deschane, executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, to talk about the changes and challenges local municipalities face in 2021. To learn more about the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, visit: https://www.lwm-info.org/.

Topics to be covered:

How are municipalities coping with these new demands? Do they have the necessary resources, experience, and skills to take on these new issues and roles?

What opportunities and challenges are these changes presenting for local government?

Can we identify some of the ingredients to successful governance at the local level in this era of change?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.