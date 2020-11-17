ONLINE: Local Governments and Clean Energy
media release: Local governments from across Wisconsin are making progress on transitioning to renewable energy, reducing operating expenditures on utility bills, and helping to address residents' desire to reduce emissions. Hear from local elected officials and staff about the process they utilized to implement clean energy goals under challenging fiscal circumstances.
Hosts:
Heather Allen, RENEW Wisconsin
Curt Witynski, League of Wisconsin Municipalities
Scott Coenen, Wisconsin Clean Energy Forum
Introductory Remarks:
Mayor Eric Genrich, Green Bay
Panelists:
Mayor Rebecca Glewen, Beaver Dam
Ned Noel, Senior Planner, City of Eau Claire
Craig Harmes, Manager, Dairyland Power Cooperative