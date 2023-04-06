Local History Spring Webinar Series

media release: Are you passionate about collecting, preserving and sharing your community's history? Join the Society's Local History Outreach Team and other industry experts for our Local History Spring Workshop Series. These sessions will equip you with the tools you need to expand your knowledge, refine your collection methods, safeguard your materials and share your findings.

April 6 - Major Gifts with Jamie Simek, Grants Manager at The Eiteljorg Museum

April 13 - Newspapers and Digitization with the WHS

April 20 - Sharing and Building Collections with the Community with Laura Damon-Moore, Library Strategist and Consultant with the Wisconsin Library Services

April 27 - What Makes a Thing an Artifact with Joe Kapler, WHS Lead Curator