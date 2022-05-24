press release: Managers, business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs – Are you interested in growing as a leader? Are you living your life’s mission and values through your organization or business? Are you struggling to retain staff? If so, join us for Dane Buy Local’s first Local Leadership Conference – a supportive and connective opportunity for you to evaluate your current practices and grow, personally and professionally. Hear from local leaders about their methods for success, and learn about opportunities to address staffing challenges, including reliability and retention.

Who: Presented by Dane Buy Local and sponsored by Back 2 Basics. Meet Keynote Speaker: Drew Ghelfi (Pancake Cafe Stoughton & Back 2 Basics) along with Presenters: Keena Atkinson (Roujie Wellness) and Denise Jess (Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired).

What: Drew Ghelfi (keynote speaker) will discuss strategies for building and developing a team that feels safe, supported, and connected, while Keena Atkinson examines the psychology of leadership, and customer & employee generations. Denise Jess will give insight into the power of people with disabilities – as employees and customers. Then a panel featuring multi-industry leaders, from area businesses and nonprofits, will share perspectives on maintaining their values while achieving personal and professional success.

When: May 24, 2022 – 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. (Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee & networking)

Where: Holy Wisdom Monastery || 4200 County Road M || Middleton, WI 53562

Why: Attendees will gain positive connections, collaborative partners, and community support systems; they will also walk away with ideas and perspectives on how to strengthen their leadership skills and grow their business with purpose and intent.

How to attend: Tickets are $35 for Dane Buy Local members and $55 for nonmembers. Lunch is included. Tickets can be purchased at www.danebuylocal.com.