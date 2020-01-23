press release: Join local filmmakers Carrie and Tim Highman of Dream Lens Media, and producer/farmer Jonnah Perkins for a deep dive into the direct sourcing relationships between Madison-area restaurants and the local farmers who grow their food. Local Origins short stories include:

Vitruvian Farms x Sardine

Highland Springs Farm x Brasserie V

Brix Cider x Dorothy's Range

This event directly benefits REAP Food Group. Suggested Donation at the door: $10/person. Or donate online: bit.ly/reapdonation123.

Each story will be followed by a brief talk from the farmer about their experience working with their partner restaurant.

LOCAL ORIGINS CIDER! Brix Cider is excited to share a small batch of cider to celebrate the Local Origins project to enjoy during the show and a dinner special created from Local Origins partner farmers.

Panel following screening: stick around to hear our panelists speak about the value of local, direct sourcing and the challenges and successes of the farm to table model.

Marie Rabion - owner, orchardist, chef, brewer - Brix Cider

April Prussia - owner, farmer - DOROTHY'S RANGE

Thomas Stauffer - owner, farmer - Vitruvian Farms

Kevin Youngs - Chef du Cuisine - Sardine

Kevin Oppermann - owner, farmer - Highland Spring Farm

Brianna Fiene - farm to business director - REAP Food Group

https://www.facebook.com/events/491893968193480/