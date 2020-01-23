Local Origins
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
press release: Join local filmmakers Carrie and Tim Highman of Dream Lens Media, and producer/farmer Jonnah Perkins for a deep dive into the direct sourcing relationships between Madison-area restaurants and the local farmers who grow their food. Local Origins short stories include:
Vitruvian Farms x Sardine
Highland Springs Farm x Brasserie V
Brix Cider x Dorothy's Range
This event directly benefits REAP Food Group. Suggested Donation at the door: $10/person. Or donate online: bit.ly/reapdonation123.
Each story will be followed by a brief talk from the farmer about their experience working with their partner restaurant.
LOCAL ORIGINS CIDER! Brix Cider is excited to share a small batch of cider to celebrate the Local Origins project to enjoy during the show and a dinner special created from Local Origins partner farmers.
Panel following screening: stick around to hear our panelists speak about the value of local, direct sourcing and the challenges and successes of the farm to table model.
Marie Rabion - owner, orchardist, chef, brewer - Brix Cider
April Prussia - owner, farmer - DOROTHY'S RANGE
Thomas Stauffer - owner, farmer - Vitruvian Farms
Kevin Youngs - Chef du Cuisine - Sardine
Kevin Oppermann - owner, farmer - Highland Spring Farm
Brianna Fiene - farm to business director - REAP Food Group