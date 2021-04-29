ONLINE: Local Project Funding Opportunities through the MPO and WisDOT

media release: The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission and Greater Madison MPO are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.

We invite you join us for our second lunch-and-learn webinar on Thursday, April 29th - this one hosted by the MPO - to learn more about local roadway and bicycle/pedestrian project funding opportunities through the MPO and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Important information and helpful tips will also be provided to assist local communities in preparing successful applications for funding under the different available programs.

Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ SMqPqazvT9ygpsFmObLZCQ

Who Should Attend? The primary audiences for this webinar are local and county public works/transportation and planning staff and local officials.

What We’ll Do: