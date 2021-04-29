ONLINE: Local Project Funding Opportunities through the MPO and WisDOT
media release: The Capital Area Regional Planning Commission and Greater Madison MPO are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the Madison region. The MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.
We invite you join us for our second lunch-and-learn webinar on Thursday, April 29th - this one hosted by the MPO - to learn more about local roadway and bicycle/pedestrian project funding opportunities through the MPO and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). Important information and helpful tips will also be provided to assist local communities in preparing successful applications for funding under the different available programs.
Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/
Who Should Attend? The primary audiences for this webinar are local and county public works/transportation and planning staff and local officials.
What We’ll Do:
- Review the schedule, process, key policies, and evaluation criteria that the MPO uses to solicit and select project applications for funding under the two programs for which the MPO selects projects in the Madison area.
- Review the schedule, process, and evaluation criteria that WisDOT SW Region uses to solicit and select projects for discretionary funding under the local programs for which it selects projects.
- Review the process and evaluation criteria that WisDOT SW Region uses to select projects under the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
- Highlight other funding programs administered by WisDOT Central Office.
- Provide examples of projects funded in the Madison area.
- Provide information and helpful advice to assist communities in preparing successful project applications.
- Highlight resources available online.
- Answer questions related to the information provided.