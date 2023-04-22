Local to Global: What Our Community is Doing to Heal the Planet

media release: One man took a risk 53 years ago when he said, "Our goal is not just an environment of clean air and water and scenic beauty. The objective is an environment of decency, quality and mutual respect for all other human beings and all other living creatures." Senator Gaylord Nelson.

This Earth Day join us at the Aldo Leopold Center and learn what groups in the Madison area are doing locally and globally to heal the planet.

There will be guest speakers from the local perspective including: The Ho-Chunk Nation, Mundo Esperanza, Sustain Dane, and The Nelson Institute. And globally from the Madison Cusco Sister City Alliance, Strides of Africa, and The Madison Freiburg Sister City.

Box Lunch is available for purchase from Bloom Bake Goods! (Order at Eventbrite add ons.)

Native American Traditional Dancer during the noon hour.

This is a free family friendly event. Come for part of the event or stay for all the speakers.

Learn how acting locally can heal the planet globally.

Agenda for the day:

8:00-9:00 AM: Coffee & Networking

9:00 AM- 12 Noon- Morning Program- Local

12-12:45 PM- Box Lunch Break

12:45- 4:00 PM- Afternoon Program- Global