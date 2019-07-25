Local Voices Network
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Launched in January 2019, LVN Madison welcomes all of Madison to listen, learn, speak and be heard. More than fifty Conversation Corps hosts, representing Madison’s full diversity, will organize and guide hundreds of small-group conversations throughout the city. Join us and share your thoughts and stories about life in Madison. Learn more at https://lvn.org/madison
