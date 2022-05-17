ONLINE: Locally Grown, Nationally Known

press release: Tuesday, May 17th, 6:30 - 8 PM:Please save the date for the Wisconsin Sierra Club Chapter’s annual fundraiser and celebration - Locally Grown, Nationally Known. Once again, the celebration will be held online.

Connect with others from the comfort of your home during this fun-filled, interactive event, exploring the connection between climate and food systems. We'll be joined by special guests from Cain's Orchard in Hixton, WI. Cain's is known for their tasty apples and blueberries which are grown utilizing sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management practices. They'll share insights into their efforts to be good stewards of the land and the connection to Sierra Club's work. Plus you'll get tips on making mouth watering treats along with some favorite recipes.

RSVP and you will be sent more information about the event and a video link.

Attendance is free of charge. Opportunities to donate will be shared throughout the evening. Or make your gift in advance at https://www.teamsierra.org/wisconsin/LGNK22