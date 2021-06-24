Lodgic Workplace Madison Open House Networking

media release: Curious to see what a hospitality-forward, productivity-enhancing workspace looks like? Welcome to the Lodgic Workplace Open House!

This is your chance to explore our different coworking and meeting spaces, enjoy appetizers and beverages from Everyday Kitchen, and network with professionals from across the greater Madison community. Co-hosted by Wisconsin Power Partners.

The event is free to attend, and we welcome you to bring a friend. Masks are encouraged for the safety and comfort of all attendees.

4:00 PM – 6:30 PM, Thursday, June 24, Lodgic Workplace, 2801 Marshall Ct., Madison, WI 53705