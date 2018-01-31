Ice Age Trail Alliance ​Lodi Valley Chapter Hike

Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555

press release:

Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Wednesday, January 31st.  Meet at Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7:00 pm. Bring flashlight or headlamp and dress appropriately for weather. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome. 

Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926

For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RE2C5

Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
608-843-3926
