Ice Age Trail Alliance Lodi Valley Chapter Hike
Robertson Trailhead, Lodi 7668 Lodi Springfield Road, Lodi, Wisconsin 53555
Join the IATA Lodi Valley Chapter for a full moon hike on Wednesday, January 31st. Meet at Robertson Trailhead on Lodi/Springfield Road at 7:00 pm. Bring flashlight or headlamp and dress appropriately for weather. Well behaved, leashed dogs welcome.
Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926.
For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/
