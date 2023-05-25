Logic, Juicy J, C Dot Castro, Travis Stacey

× Expand Ryan Jay A close-up of Logic. Logic

media release: On the heels of releasing his eighth studio album, College Park (BobbyBoy Records/BMG), Grammy- nominatedrapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Logic has announced a U.S. tour produced by Live Nation. “Logic: The College Park Tour with Special Guest Juicy J” is set to kick off at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on May 25, 2023 (full routing below). Additionally, BobbyBoy Records’ own C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will be opening all shows.

College Park encompasses Logic’s musical and life journey to date while it also celebrates a new beginning for the rapper. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, Logic took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for this latest release, which features singles including “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones, “Highlife,” and “ Lightsabers.”

﻿Most recently, the track “Self-Medication” has been generating buzz across socials channels thanks in part to track features Seth MacFarlane, Redman, & Statik Selektah. The song is currently the biggest gainer on the Top Songs USA Spotify chart and receiving 1M streams per day.

VIBE called the album “Chock-full of well-placed guest appearances as well as powerful solo fare” and deemed College Park “…a cohesive long player…” while Hot97 stated, “The album stylistically gives off old school vibes.”