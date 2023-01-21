Lone Goat Rodeo
to
Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: On Saturdays, the General Store will host performers or groups of performers, also from 1 to 3 pm. While differing wildly in style, instruments and genre, these musicians share a love of music and a desire to perform. Please come and support them and enjoy their talents. Consult the General Store’s Facebook page for the most up to date information on individual performers and for a poster of all the upcoming music events in 2023.