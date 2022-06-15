press release: The Fox & Beggar Theater presents its seventh theatrical production, "The LONESOME SPECTACULAR!"; a FREE and ALL-AGES CIRCUS SHOW about HAPPINESS, SADNESS, and the MODERN WORLD; performing out of our dazzling, pop-up, solar-powered, double-decker TRAVELING THEATER! The 60-minute show will be getting devised at Tamarack Land Co-Op in Northern MN over three weeks in May by an ensemble of twelve circus artists, clowns, musicians, acrobats, and puppeteers. MEET THE CAST and SEE THE TOUR at www.foxandbeggar.com/ lonesome-spec

On June 15th, we invite you to join us in the parking lot of Madison Circus Space for a wonderful performance!

The show is free with a suggested donation of $20. Bring a friend and something to sit on (hopefully those aren't the same thing for you).