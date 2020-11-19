ONLINE: The Long and Winding Roads That Lead to Portraying Cranes

media release: Join Graphic Artist and Sculptor Kim Russell and Visitor Program Manager Cully Shelton for our webinar on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Central Time!

Bird artist Kim Russell puts pen to paper only when she knows her subject intimately. Her research becomes a journey that leads her from one path to another. “For every question I answer, I come up with three more. Along the way, I gain a wealth of fascinating facts about birds, and I gain more insight into my own place in the world.”

Russell will share the journey that has shaped her pen and ink drawings of cranes and led her from Chicago’s suburbs to the rolling hills of Sauk County, home of the International Crane Foundation.

This project is funded in part by Jodi K. Kingdon and Henry S. Kingdon, M.D., Ph.D., and a grant from the Extension Sauk County – University of Wisconsin, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.