ONLINE: Long Haul Solidarity for Police Free Schools

press release: Whether you have been doing this work for a while or are just starting out, unpacking our understanding of what it will take to keep schools police free can sometimes feel complicated. This monthly check-in hosted by Families for Justice Dane County is a chance for us to be in conversation with each other, to ask questions, address tensions, gather tools to disrupt any momentum to return police to schools and move forward in solidarity.

In addition to dialoguing, we will also explore our spheres of influence to identify other people we can engage in these efforts. Each month we will highlight organizing efforts currently happening in Madison that are working to keep schools police free and lift up the leadership of Black and Brown young people in our community.

We hope you will join us. All are welcome!

Please sign up here to register and receive the zoom link: https://forms.gle/uD53a1eAHRKWUvEA7