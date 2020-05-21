ONLINE: Long Tail Cast-On Method

press release: Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) is offering a series of free, virtual adult arts and enrichment classes called, May’d at Home, now through May 31.

MSCR instructors miss seeing customers in the studios and are excited to be a part of May'd at Home with MSCR. All of the lessons are 15 - 30 minutes in length and are live (via Zoom) from the instructors' studios. Watch a pottery demonstration, participate in drawing and painting lessons, discuss in mindfulness conversations, fix your knitting mistakes and more! Spark your creativity with MSCR!

Knitting: Long Tail Cast-On Method with Sandy on Thursday, May 21 at 5:30 pm (Yarn, knitting needles)