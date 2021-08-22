Lonnie Lovness

Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, Spring Green 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: Join author Lonnie Lovness in person for a meet and greet and book signing at the Taliesin gift shop on August 22 from 11:00 am- 3:00 pm.

Buy her book Growing Up Wright in person or online at https://www.taliesinpreservation.org/product/growing-up-wright-by-lonnie-lovness/

For more information visit the event page at: https://www.taliesinpreservation.org/event/growing-up-wright-book-signing-event-with-lonnie-lovness/

