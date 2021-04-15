Lonnie's Van Applications

media release: Wisconsin VFW application deadline for Lonnie’s Van is May 31. The VFW Department of Wisconsin will honor Lonnie Grau’s legacy of service by selecting a disabled Wisconsin Veteran best suited for this van and present the keys on June 25th at the Wisconsin VFW’s 100th State Convention in Green Bay.

State Commander Jason Johns states, “Very soon after I became State Commander for Wisconsin’s VFW, I was approached by Marilyn Grau from my hometown in Oregon, Wisconsin. Her Army Veteran husband Lonnie passed away in March of 2020 from cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam. As Lonnie’s ailments worsened, he eventually became wheelchair bound. They had purchased a new mini-van and had all necessary accommodations made so Lonnie could drive it without assistance and regain his independence. After Lonnie’s death, Marilyn wanted to be able to have another disabled veteran experience the sense of joy and freedom that Lonnie gained with the van and donated Lonnie’s 2018 Chrysler Pacifica, with less than 1300 miles on it, to the Wisconsin VFW Foundation.

Wisconsin VFW is asking all Wisconsin residents to direct disabled Veterans that could benefit from this van to the vfwwi.org website to find the application for submission. The veteran does not have to be a VFW member to apply.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Wisconsin has 252 posts in 10 districts with over 25,000 members and an Auxiliary of over 8,500 members. “No One Does More for Veterans.”