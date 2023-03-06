Looking Ahead: A New Name, The Same Mission

media release: The Madison community has a long and rich history of valuing and celebrating birds. This strong connection led to the formation of Madison Audubon in 1949, and since then, hundreds of people joined together to protect and celebrate birds under the Madison Audubon name. The mission, values, and work of the organization are as solid and impactful today as ever.

Over recent years, historians and journalists have revealed unsettling facts about John James Audubon's life that do not align with Madison Audubon’s organizational values. As a result, and through years of consideration and months of extensive deliberation, the Board of Directors voted in December 2022 to remove "Audubon" from the organizations name, and begin the process of finding a new name for the organization.

In this presentation, Executive Director Matt Reetz will share with members the reasoning, process, and intentions of removing "Audubon" from the organizations name, and what the next steps will be for collaboratively selecting a new name. You can also learn more on our Audubon Name webpage.

This presentation is part of the Madison Audubon annual meeting. As such, prior to the presentation members will receive a brief update on the organization's work, financial standing, and successes from 2022.

This presentation will be held virtually and in person (limit: 200 attendees). Registration is required in advance.