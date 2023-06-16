Loop the Lake Pre-Party

media release: During the month of June, Starkweather Brewing Company , SwBC taproom is supporting the preservation of Madison's lakes! For every pint of our handcrafted Lake Loop Cream Ale sold, Starkweather Brewing will donate $1 to the Clean Lakes Alliance.

We invite you to celebrate the Clean Lakes Alliance with our pre-party Friday, June 16, from 2:00 to 10 pm, the day before the annual Loop the Lake bike ride. Whether raising a pint at SwBC or participating in the June 17th Clean Lakes Alliance’s Loop the Lake bike ride, you can make a difference one Lake Loop at a time.