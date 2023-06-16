Loop the Lake Pre-Party
to
Starkweather Brewing Company 2439 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: During the month of June, Starkweather Brewing Company, SwBC taproom is supporting the preservation of Madison's lakes! For every pint of our handcrafted Lake Loop Cream Ale sold, Starkweather Brewing will donate $1 to the Clean Lakes Alliance.
We invite you to celebrate the Clean Lakes Alliance with our pre-party Friday, June 16, from 2:00 to 10 pm, the day before the annual Loop the Lake bike ride. Whether raising a pint at SwBC or participating in the June 17th Clean Lakes Alliance’s Loop the Lake bike ride, you can make a difference one Lake Loop at a time.