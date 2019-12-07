Lords of the Trident, Cwn Annwn, Flame & the Void, Amillennial

press release: ADRENALINE ARMORY PRESENTS: Lords of the Trident, Cwn Annwn, The Flame & The Void, & Amillenial!

LORDS OF THE TRIDENT - Some dudes in a metal band. " If you like battle, bloodshed, axes, fire, and losing limbs, then mosh your way to the front row and receive your free ticket to Valhalla. "

https://www.facebook.com/lordsofthetrident/

http://www.lordsofthetrident.com/

CWN ANNWN - Heavy Metal from St. Paul, MN. This band last played in Madison in 2008 for the CD release party of the Adrenaline Rush 2 compilation. I'm thrilled to have them coming back!!! It's been way too long since I have seen them play.

https://www.facebook.com/CwnAnnwnMusic/

https://cwnannwn.bandcamp.com/

THE FLAME & THE VOID - Hard Rock/Metal from Madison!

https://www.facebook.com/theflameandthevoid/

AMILLENIAL - Progressive / Thrash metal from Fond du du Lac. One of the multiple bands that Michael Schaub is in. Looking forward to seeing them in Madison!

https://www.facebook.com/Amillennialband/

https://www.reverbnation.com/Amillennial

$10.00 ($5.00 if you are wearing an Adrenaline shirt. Bwahahahaha!)

Doors at 8. Music at 9

Ages 21+