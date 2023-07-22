Lords of the Trident, Peacemaker, Help Desk

× Expand courtesy Lords of the Trident Lords of the Trident

media release: The pandemic sucked, but one of the good aspects being stuck inside was all the livestream concerts that were available to watch. Although most bands obviously prefer playing in front of a live audience, livestream shows allow fans in far-flung places to catch a rare live performance of one of their favorite bands, so we plan on continuing to perform a few free livestream concerts for all of you every year!

One of those livestreams is coming up next Saturday 7/22! And we've got a very interesting "hybrid" viewing option for all of you who'd rather see the show on a BIG screen with BIG sound:

If you're in Madison and want to catch the livestream in a more social environment, The Annex will be simul-casting the livestream on their gigantic stage projector and playing the audio through their PA! Admission is free, and you can enter a raffle to win Mad With Power tickets (as well as other free tickets to shows at the Annex)!

And if you're not in Madison, find it at youtube.com/c/LordsoftheTrident or twitch.tv/LordsOfTheTrident

https://www.facebook.com/events/1477372593028166/