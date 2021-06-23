ONLINE: Lori M. Lee

press release: Author Lori M. Lee introduces the second book in her Shamanborn series, BROKEN WEB! Joined by fellow YA author Axie Oh, this is going to be an event you don't want to miss! Order the first book in Lori's series, FOREST OF SOULS from Mystery to Me, and place your pre-order for Axie's XOXO, coming in July!

About Broken Web

The Soulless is free from his centuries-long imprisonment. Now, he lurks in the Dead Wood recovering his strength, while Sirscha and her allies journey east to the shaman empire of Nuvalyn. Everyone believes she is a soulguide--a savior--but Sirscha knows the truth. She's a monster, a soulrender like the Soulless, and if anyone discovers the truth, she'll be executed.But there's nothing Sirscha won't risk to stop the shaman responsible for the rot that's killing her best friend. While the Soulless is formidable, like all shamans, his magic must be channeled through a familiar. If Sirscha can discover what--or who--that is, she might be able to cut him off from his power.With Queen Meilyr bent on destroying the magical kingdoms, Sirscha finds herself caught between a war brewing in the east and the Soulless waiting in the west. She should be trying to unite what peoples she can to face their common enemies, but instead, her hunt for clues about the Soulless leads to a grim discovery, forcing Sirscha to question who her enemies really are.