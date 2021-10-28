Lori Rader Day

press release: Our soft return to live events continues! Mystery to Me is proud to join forces with Monroe Street Arts Center to host this event live and in person. Please note that attendees will be required to wear a mask over their mouth and nose for the duration of the event.

**Books will be available for purchase at the event!**

About Death at Greenway

Bridey Kelly has come to Greenway House--the beloved holiday home of Agatha Christie--in disgrace. A terrible mistake at St. Prisca's Hospital in London has led to her dismissal as a nurse trainee, and her only chance for redemption is a position in the countryside caring for children evacuated to safety from the Blitz. Greenway is a beautiful home full of riddles: wondrous curios not to be touched, restrictions on rooms not to be entered, and a generous library, filled with books about murder. The biggest mystery might be the other nurse, Gigi, who is like no one Bridey has ever met.