press release: Author book signing at Sweet Home Wisconsin, 910 Regent Street, Madison, on Saturday, November 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. All proceeds from this 5-star rated fiction/suspense book, The Naked Block, by Lori Tomaselli, will go directly to Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison. Come support the non-profit child abuse prevention and support center, sample a craft beer, eat and get your book signed by the author.