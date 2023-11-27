media release: This year marks the 34th year of Lorie Line bringing her Christmas show to the stage! Simple and elegant, Line presents an all-new solo piano show, featuring both the classics and some of the newer songs that make the season special. She will also feature an all-new vocalist—and the bells are back! Yes, this year Dept. 56 will introduce Dasher The Deer, who will ring in the season with Lorie Line fans. (Bells will be available for purchase at the show.)

Make plans now to spend an intimate evening around the piano with Line as she shares her heartwarming stories and creates memorable music that celebrates the true meaning of Christmas.