media release: FPC Live, Milwaukee World Festival INC, and Mexican Fiesta have announced a historic event that will take place at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, August 24, 2023, LOS BUKIS, led by 5-time Latin Grammy Winner Marco Antonio Solis, will make their only Midwest appearance this year in Milwaukee to kick off the 50th Anniversary of Mexican Fiesta.

Amid the pandemic, Los Bukis came back together for the first time in 25 years. In 2021, they launched one of the biggest tours of the year, grossing close to $50 million in just nine U.S. shows, including a weekend at Chicago's Soldier Field where more than 80,000 tickets were sold over two nights.

“We believe this concert will be the largest performance for a Latin Artist ever in the city of Milwaukee, and we anticipate hosting fans from all over at this momentous event” – Charlie Goldstone | FPC Live President.

All purchased concert tickets for this event will grant you free admission to the Opening Day of Mexican Fiesta on Friday, August 25, 2023.

“Mexican Fiesta's 50th aniversary is a great opportunity to honor our community's strong tradition of hard work and commitment as well as its unique cultural heritage. Having LOS BUKIS performing as our kick-off celebration emphasizes the historical momentum and represents the beginning of a remarkable collaboration between FPC Live, Mexican Fiesta and Milwaukee World Festival.” – Teresa C. Mercado | Mexican Fiesta Executive Director

“We are thrilled to work with Mexican Fiesta and FPC Live to bring even more music to the lakefront this summer. Milwaukee is well-known as the “City of Festivals” and we are excited to join efforts in bringing the community together through culture and music as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Founded in 1976 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís, and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public’s heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multi-platinum to Diamond certified songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. The Houston Chronicle details that “Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the ’80s, they completely dominated Mexico’s pop-music scene.”