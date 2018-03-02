press release:

LOS TALLOS AMARGOS

Argentina | 1956 | 35mm | 88 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Fernando Ayala

Cast: Carlos Cores, Aída Luz, Julia Sandoval

One of the most beautifully photographed films in film history, Los Tallos Amargos cuts between dreams and a noirish reality to plumb the dark psyche of a journalist tortured by his conscience after he commits murder. Restored by UCLA Film & Television Archive with funding provided by Film Noir Foundation.

LACIS Film Series: In March, our annual series co-sponsored by the UW’s department of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies presents two highly acclaimed new movies and two restorations. From Argentina, we are proud to present the first area theatrical showing of Lucrecia Martel’s film festival favorite Zama and a new 35mm print of the 1953 thriller Los Tallos Amargos (part of our UCLA preservation series). From Cuba comes a beautiful new 4K DCP of Humberto Solás’ classic Lucia and, from Brazil, Vazante, a 19th century slave story from first-time director Daniela Thomas. Special thanks to our colleagues at UW LACIS: Alberto Vargas, Sarah Wells.

