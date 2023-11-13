Los Tsev: Cia Siab, WI

media release: November 13 - December 8, 2023

Opening Reception: Tuesday, November 14, 5:00PM-7:00PM, featuring a community curators conversation In the Truax Gateway

Los Tsev: Cia Siab is a community-based exhibit that helps people grapple with the ongoing historical trauma of war and healing. By drawing on HMoob mundane everyday life in Wisconsin, this exhibit draws audience members to contemplate the ways war shows up at home (in the US and in the private space) and how a displaced community continues to live through revitalization by changing the landscapes around them.

This project is funded in part by the Wisconsin Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Green Bay Community Foundation, Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, and the Wisconsin Arts Board. This is a community-led and community-driven exhibit, in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Hours: 9 am-6 pm Mon.-Thu., 11 am-3 pm Friday.