Lost Highway Allstars

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

The Lost Highway Allstars are an independent band from Madison, WI with influences ranging from blues, country, folk, pop, and rock.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/

608-216-8865
