× Expand Lost Highway All-Stars

Free.

press release: The Lost Highway Allstars are an independent band from Madison, Wisconsin with influences ranging from blues, classic rock, country, folk, and pop. Stemming from the musical partnership of Greg Arenz and Ben Smith, the Lost Highway Allstars started out on this musical highway when Greg and Ben began to organize regular duo shows at the Up North bar in downtown Madison in 2008. Armed with guitars and a long list of original and cover songs the two blended their individual styles into a unique sound that embodies over a half century of American popular music.

Today the Lost Highway Allstars include a number of excellent musicians that Ben and Greg have met along the way. In 2010 the country rock band Main Street Wisdom recruited the duo. Many of the same musicians from that project continue down the road with the Lost Highway Allstars. The band continues to keep an eye out for other musical hitchhikers along the highway and prides itself on maintaining an eclectic and rotating roster of talented musicians. The Lost Highway Allstars seek to offer music fans a unique and authentic experience utilizing their passion for all the different musical styles that make music so exciting and interesting.